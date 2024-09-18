Israel lambasts new UN General Assembly resolution on Palestine

TEL AVIV, September 18. /TASS/. Israel rejects the new UN General Assembly resolution calling for the liberation of the occupied Palestinian territories, considers it a "march of folly" and the General Assembly itself a "political theater," the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Israel rejects the distorted and disconnected from reality decision of the General Assembly and thanks the leading countries that did not join the march of folly that took place today in New York," the statement said.

"The political theater called the General Assembly today adopted a distorted decision that is disconnected from reality, encourages terrorism and harms the chances for peace. This is what being disconnected looks like; this is what cynical international politics looks like," the ministry pointed out.