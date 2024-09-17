Two Palestinians killed in airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza — TV

DUBAI, September 17. /TASS/. Two people were killed during the Israeli Air Force's bombing of a refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the TV channel, two Palestinians were found dead after airstrikes on refugee tents in the Al-Baraka area of Deir al-Balah. Another person was injured during the attack.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 last year after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.