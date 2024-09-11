Iran delivers no ballistic missiles to Russia — foreign minister

DUBAI, September 11. /TASS/. Iran has not provided Russia with any ballistic missiles as the United States and Europe rely on misleading information, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"Once again, [the] US and E3 act on faulty intelligence and flawed logic - Iran has NOT delivered ballistic missiles to Russia. Period," he wrote on his X profile.

Araghchi believes that all those supporting the anti-Iranian sanctions should ask themselves: "How is Iran able to make and supposedly sell sophisticated arms? Sanctions [are] NOT a solution, but part of problem."

On Tuesday, the United States announced more sanctions on Iran and added a number of Iranian individuals and entities to the Russia-linked sanctions list. Among them are Iran Air, the Azadegan Transportation Company, the Amad Behineh Saz Engineering Company and the Sanjesh Gostar Dana Engineering and Quality Control Inspection Company. The US administration claims that Tehran was sanctioned, in particular, for its alleged transfer of drones and ballistic missiles to Russia. Moscow and Tehran have repeatedly rejected allegations of the supply of Iranian weapons to Russia and their use in Ukraine.