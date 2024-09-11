IDF reports new strike at school in Gaza accommodating Hamas radicals

TEL AVIV, September 11. /TASS/. The IDF carried out a strike at another former school in the Nuserat refugee camp in the central part of the Gaza Strip, which allegedly accommodated Hamas radicals, the IDF press office announced.

According to the press office, the strike was carried out on intelligence saying that a Hamas control post was established in the education facility building.

"The command and control center, established inside the complex, which previously served as the Al-Jauni school, was used by Hamas to plan and carry out terror attack against the IDF and the State of Israel," the press office said.

The IDF underscored that additional measures were taken before the strike in order to minimize collateral damage for civilians, including the use of precision munitions and additional reconnaissance.