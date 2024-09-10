First televised debates between Trump and Harris to be held in the USA

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The US presidential candidates - former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris - will hold their first televised debate after being officially nominated for the highest state office by the Republican and Democratic parties.

The debate, organized by ABC, will be held in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and will last 90 minutes. All major US TV networks will broadcast the debate beginning at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (4:00 a.m. Moscow time on Wednesday) with two commercial breaks. The debate will be moderated by ABC journalists David Muir and Linsey Davis.

The first televised debate between Trump and Harris may be the only one - the parties have not yet agreed on additional rounds, while there are less than two months left before the election on November 5.

On October 1, the country's vice-presidential candidates will meet face to face - Republican Senator from Ohio J. D. Vance and Democratic Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz.