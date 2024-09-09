Princess Catherine of Wales completes her cancer treatment

LONDON, September 9. /TASS/. Princess Catherine of Wales (Middleton), the wife of the heir to the UK throne, has announced that she has completed treatment for cancer.

On her X page, the princess wrote that she will focus on making sure that the remission that has occurred lasts as long as possible.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown. <…> Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," Kate wrote, accompanying her message with a three-minute video of her spending time in nature with her husband and children.