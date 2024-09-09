Partnership with Russia, China allows Malaysia to seek recognition on global stage — PM

TOKYO, September 9. /TASS/. Malaysia has gained greater recognition in the international arena thanks to its partnerships with such major powers as Russia and China, the Bernama news agency reported, citing the country's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

According to the news agency, Anwar Ibrahim also emphasized the importance of cooperation with Russia in "the field of space industry technologies and nuclear energy." The prime minister pointed out that expanding cooperation with Russia and China would not negatively affect Malaysia's relations with "traditional friends such as ASEAN, Europe and the United States."

Earlier, on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) held in Vladivostok from Sept. 3-6, Anwar Ibrahim pointed to the need to maintain Malaysia's neutral status. The prime minister said that Malaysia "treats Russia as its special friend." He also said that Kuala Lumpur "refuses to be influenced by external forces and maintains excellent relations with all its neighbors."