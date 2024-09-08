Israel committed to achieving its objectives in Gaza Strip — Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, September 8. /TASS/. Israel is sparing no effort to reach the goal of its military operation in the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"We (the Israelis) are fully committed to achieving the objectives of the war: To eliminate Hamas, to return all of our hostages, to ensure that Gaza never again constitutes a threat to Israel and to return our residents in the north and south securely to their homes," he said at a regular government meeting.

He recalled that last week Germany’s Bild newspaper "published an official Hamas document that revealed its action plan: To sow discord among us, to use psychological warfare on the hostages' families, to apply internal and external political pressure on the Government of Israel, to tear us apart from within, and to continue the war until further notice, until Israel is defeated."

"The great majority of Israel's citizens are not falling into this Hamas trap," he stressed.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.