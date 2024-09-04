Germany failed to reply to any Russian inquiries on Nord Stream blasts, Russian MFA says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s requests for legal assistance on explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines have not been fulfilled by the German side, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"All Russian inquiries about legal aid with this crime were left without any informative reaction. Not a single one of our requests has been fulfilled by the German side," she said.

Zakharova stressed that Berlin is attempting to present the situation around the investigation into the circumstances of the act of sabotage as "developing in the right direction." "They are constantly stressing that, from their point of view, everything is on the right track. However, no specific results have been presented so far," the diplomat added.

The spokeswoman reiterated how the German authorities were quick to accuse Russia of something or approve anti-Russian sanctions. "Everything was there: the body of evidence, the statements of charges. Literally within a couple of days, several weeks at the most. <…>. The investigation into the terror attacks on the Nord Stream has been underway for two years," she concluded.

Nord Stream Blasts

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea near the Danish island of Bornholm. On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office launched a criminal case in connection with the incident based on charges of international terrorism.