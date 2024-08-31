Armenia frozen its participation in all CSTO bodies at this stage — Pashinyan

YEREVAN, August 31. /TASS/. Armenia has frozen its participation in all CSTO bodies at this stage and will not make any other decisions yet, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a press conference.

"We have frozen our activities in all CSTO bodies and consider this sufficient at this stage. At the moment we do not see the need to take any other decision, but this does not mean that we will not take any other decision in the future," he said.

Earlier in the day, Pashinyan told parliament that "two CSTO member states are preparing a war against Armenia." When asked by a journalist whether he was ready to name these countries, the Armenian prime minister said he considered it inappropriate.