Three Palestinians killed in Israel’s raid in central Gaza Strip

DUBAI, August 29. /TASS/. At least three Palestinians, including two children, were killed in an Israeli raid in the central Gaza Strip, the WAFA news agency reported.

According to the agency, the Israeli military delivered a strike on the Nuseirat refugee camo and the city of Dei al-Balah in the central part of the enclave in the small hours on Thursday. At least two girls died in Nuseirat and woman was found dead in al-Balah after the attack.

Israeli troops continue shelling Nuseirat, al-Balah and the city of Gaza in the enclave’s northern part.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.