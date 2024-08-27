Over 40 killed, 113 wounded in Gaza in past day

DOHA, August 27. /TASS/. At least 41 people were killed and 113 others were injured over the past 24 hours in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli actions, the Al Jazeera TV channel reported citing the enclave's health ministry.

According to the agency, the total number of casualties since the start of the Israeli operation in Gaza in October 2023 stands at 40,476, with at least 93,647 Palestinians injured.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.