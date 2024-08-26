UAE keeping an eye on Durov case

DUBAI, August 27. /TASS/. Authorities of the United Arab Emirates are keeping an eye on detention of Telegram’s co-founder Pavel Durov in France, the Foreign Ministry of UAE said.

"[Authorities] of the UAE are closely following the case of UAE citizen Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram application, who was detained by French authorities in the Le Bourget Airport," the ministry said in the statement published by the WAM news agency. The UAE also sent a request to the French government "for urgent provision of all the consular services to him.

Durov was arrested at the Le Bourget Airport on August 24. The period of his detention was extended for 96 hours the next day. The Paris Office of Prosecutor charges him in particular with "complicity in illegal drug trafficking, crimes against children, and fraud.".