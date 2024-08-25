Hamas delegation leaves Cairo after being informed about new round’s results

CAIRO, August 26. /TASS/. Hamas’ delegation left Cairo after being briefed about the results of the latest round of Gaza ceasefire talks, Hamas spokesman Izzat al-Risheq said.

"The Hamas negotiators have left Cairo after meetings with mediators from Egypt and Qatar who informed them about the results of the latest round of talks. The movement’s representatives demand that Israel be bound to implement the conditions that were accepted by Hamas on July 2 and that were based on the initiatives advanced by [US President Joe] Biden and the UN Security Council resolution," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the spokesman, Hamas confirmed that it still insists on its conditions for an agreement with Israel, namely, "a permanent ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of [Israeli] forces from Gaza, the return of displaced persons to their homes, the restoration of the enclave’s infrastructure, and a serious deal on the exchange of hostages for [Palestinian] prisoners."

Another round of Gaza ceasefire and hostage release consultations was held in Doha on August 15 and 16. The leaders of Egypt, Qatar, and the United States said in their joint statement after the talks, which was released by Fahmy, that the talks had been held in a positive atmosphere. The United States, backed by Qatar and Egypt, advanced a proposal that would make it possible to bridge the gap between Hamas and Israel.

The latest round was held in Cairo on Sunday. The Israeli delegation included Mossad intelligence service director David Barnea, Shabak (Israeli Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar, and the coordinator for the Israeli hostages in Gaza file, Nitzan Alon. Hamas refused to take part in the consultations but agreed to visit Cairo to learn about the results of this round.