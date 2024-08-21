Health Ministry says Israeli army killed 50 Palestinians in Gaza over past day

CAIRO, August 21. /TASS/. At least 50 Palestinians have been killed and over 120 injured over the past 24 hours as a result of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip, the enclave’s Health Ministry said.

"Over the past 24 hours, 50 people were killed and another 124 were injured as a result of Israeli shelling in different areas of the Strip," the ministry said in a statement on its Telegram channel. It added that the total number of victims of the Israeli army's actions in the enclave rose to 40,223, while another 92,981 people were wounded.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.