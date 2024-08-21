Harris secures support of 4,566 votes at US Democratic National Convention

CHICAGO /Illinois/, August 21. /TASS/ US Vice President Kamala Harris secured the support of 4,566 delegates at the Democratic National Convention during a ceremony at the United Center indoor sports arena in Chicago, a TASS correspondent reports from the scene.

The vote count, accompanied by musical interludes and speeches by politicians, was of a formal nature due to the fact that in early August, delegates had already voted remotely for Harris to become the official presidential candidate. To do this, she needed to gain 1,976 delegates. She had no rivals among her fellow party members. The in-person counting of delegate votes from each state, which culminates in the official nomination of a presidential candidate, is usually the central event of national party conventions.

More than 4,000 delegates who received this right during the Democratic Party primaries took part in the vote. The vast majority of them supported American leader Joe Biden before he announced that he was dropping out of the presidential race. However, their votes did not automatically go to Harris.

The general election in the United States will be held on November 5. At the Democratic convention, which is underway on August 19-22, Harris is expected to officially agree to run for US President in the November elections.