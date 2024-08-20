Trump promises to release results of his medical exams, cognitive tests

WASHINGTON, August 20. /TASS/. US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has promised to present to the public the results of the medical examinations and cognitive tests he underwent, the politician told CBS.

"Oh sure, I would do that very gladly, sure," he said when asked about releasing the results of the examinations. According to the politician, he has recently underwent a medical exam and received a "perfect score" as well as two cognitive tests, which he "aced."

"I got everything right," Trump emphasized. "I'd go a step further, I think anybody that runs for president, whether they're 75 or 65 or 45, I think should take a cognitive test," the politician suggested.

An Ipsos poll conducted in July showed that 51% of Americans believe the 78-year-old Republican is "too old" to lead the country.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.