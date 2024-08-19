Trump warns of potential US failure if Harris wins presidential election

NEW YORK, August 19. /TASS/. The United States will fail if Democratic nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris wins the November presidential election, former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump believes

"Comrade Kamala Harris is terrible for our country. She is a Communist, has always been a Communist, and will always be a Communist. Under her 'leadership,' the USA will fail, and fail quickly. We will not let that happen!" Trump wrote on the Truth Social media platform.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Current President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate but after his failed performance at a televised debate with Trump, calls among Democrats intensified for Biden to withdraw from the race. On July 21, he announced his decision to drop out and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president. Trump is the Republican presidential candidate in the election.