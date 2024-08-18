Belarus hopes to receive more Russian helicopters, fighter jets next year

MINSK, August 18. /TASS/. Belarus hopes to receive a new batch of Russian Mi-35M helicopters and Su-30SM fighter jets at the beginning of the next year, commander of Belarus’ air and air defense forces, Andrey Lukyanovich, said.

"We received another batch of Mi-35M helicopters this spring. We plan to receive two batches of aircraft early next year, including Mi-35M helicopters and a squadron of Su-30SM planes," he said in an interview with the STV television channel.

Belarus registers up to 40 flights by NATO reconnaissance aircraft near its border a week

Belarus registers up to 40 flights of NATO reconnaissance aircraft near its borders every week and up to 30 flights by tactical aircraft every day, commander of Belarus’ air and air defense forces, Andrey Lukyanovich, said.

"We register 30-40 flights of reconnaissance aircraft (near the Belarusian border - TASS) a week. They use the entire arsenal of NATO countries. Apart from that, we register a lot of flights by tactical aircraft. Up to 30 flights a day and some 40-50 flights during exercises when they are drilling the skills of combat strikes on the Kaliningrad Region and Belarus," he said in an interview with the STV television channel.

Belarus reinforces troops near border with Ukraine

Belarus has reinforced its troops in the southern area near the border with Ukraine, commander of Belarus’ air and air defense forces, Andrey Lukyanovich, said.

"Troops have already been reinforced. It applies to aviation, air defense and air surveillance forces," he said in an interview with the STV television channel.