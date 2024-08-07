US increases presence in Middle East by deploying additional jets, warships

WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. The US administration is increasing its military presence in the Middle East by deploying additional fighter jets and destroyers, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said following US-Australian talks.

According to him, the Pentagon will deploy additional fighter jets and Navy warships to the Middle East as Washington seeks to bolster defenses in the region.

"What I've been focused on is making sure that we're doing everything we can to put measures in place to protect our troops and also make sure that we're in a good position to aid in the defense of Israel, if called upon to do that," Austin said.

Speaking of a rocket attack on Al-Asad airbase in western Iraq used by coalition troops when several US personnel were injured, he asserted that the US "will not tolerate" attacks on its servicemen in the region.