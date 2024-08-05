Military drills involving NATO troops kick off in Moldova

CHISINAU, August 5./TASS/. The Fire Shield 2024 military exercise, involving military from the US and Romania, has kicked off in Moldova.

"The aim of the exercise is to develop operational capabilities and enhance the interoperability of the participating troops. Military-technical units and artillery systems of the national army will be engaged in the exercise," the Defense Ministry wrote on its website. It noted that in the coming days, military hardware will be seen on the roads of Moldova, asking the population to stay calm and only pay attention to information from official sources.

A survey by the Institute for Marketing and Polls commissioned by the Romanian company Independent news, released in July, showed that 58% of Moldovan citizens are against the country becoming a member of NATO, with only 26% supporting joining the alliance. Under the constitution, Moldova has a neutral status, but Moldovan President Maia Sandu and Prime Minister Dorin Recean claim an alleged military threat from Russia and advocate stronger cooperation with NATO. Moldova has repeatedly hosted military personnel from the US, the UK, Germany, and Romania recently. The opposition, the authorities of the Gagauz autonomy and the unrecognized Transnistria, are harshly criticizing this militarization against the backdrop of the economic crisis and growing poverty in the country.