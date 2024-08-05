US top diplomat Blinken tells G7 that Iran, Hezbollah may attack Israel in next 24 hours

WASHINGTON, August 5. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken informed foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) that Iran and the Hezbollah movement could launch an offensive against Israel within the next 24 hours, US-based Axios news website reported citing its unnamed sources.

According to a report from Axios: "Secretary of State Tony Blinken told his counterparts from the G7 countries on Sunday that an attack by Iran and Hezbollah against Israel could start as early as Monday."

"Blinken convened the conference call to coordinate with close US allies and try to generate last-minute diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah to minimize their retaliation as much as possible," the website stated. "He stressed that limiting the impact of their strikes is the best chance to prevent all-out war."

"Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah have vowed to respond to the assassinations by Israel of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran."

Axios reported citing its sources that "Blinken stressed that the United States believes Iran and Hezbollah will both retaliate."

"Blinken said the US doesn't know the exact timing of the attacks but stressed it could start as early as the next 24-48 hours - meaning as early as Monday," according to the website.

On July 31, the Palestinian movement Hamas reported Haniyeh's death in an Israeli strike on his residence in Tehran, where he had attended the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Al Hadath TV channel reported that Haniyeh had been killed in a direct missile strike. Mousa Abu Marzook, deputy chief of the Hamas political bureau, vowed that Haniyeh’s killing would not go unanswered.