Israel ready to cooperate with any US president — envoy

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Israel will work with any US president-elect, as the country has great relations with Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-leader Donald Trump, Israeli ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin told reporters.

"We had great relations with the US under Trump, as well as are having under Joe Biden now. We also have close and good relations with Vice President, candidate Kamala Harris," the diplomat said, answering a TASS question.

"Israel has no preference, it will work with any president," she added.

According to the ambassador, Israel and the US "are in strategic relations, they form a true union of values and strategic partnership." "Any US president and the State of Israel will continue their strategic cooperation," Halperin concluded.