Microsoft outage 'dress rehearsal' for cyber warfare — expert

Australian information technology expert Richard Buckland emphasized that the disruption was not deliberate

SYDNEY, July 19. /TASS/. For Canberra, the global disruption of Microsoft services acted as a kind of "dress rehearsal" for a potential cyber war, Australian information technology expert Richard Buckland said.

"It is playing out how an attack would play out. We could be getting a taste now, even if it is just a dress rehearsal for what a cyber warfare or cyber terror attack would look like. We’ve not really seen those in Australia yet, this is new for us all, so this is a good rehearsal," he told ABC.

He emphasized that the disruption was not deliberate. The expert cited preliminary assessments by authorities and the fact that hackers and fraudsters usually make demands before attacking IT systems or immediately after they are breached.

Australia became one of the first countries to report the widespread disruption. It affected the work of airports, banks, and payment systems. Photos of stores closed due to technical problems are circulating on social media.

Another cybersecurity expert Alastair MacGibbon explained that Australia was one of the first and most affected countries because of the time gap with the US. The US started fixing the problem when it was evening and fewer people were working on their computers, while Australia saw the peak of the outage in the morning business hours.

Throughout the day, there have been reports of massive outages of Windows-based computer devices from different countries. Leading international banks, air carriers, media outlets and companies in a number of other industries reported disruptions. The American developer of information security solutions CrowdStrike confirmed to CNBC that there is a connection between the latest update of its antivirus software and widespread failures in the Windows OS. The company added that its specialists are working on a forced rollback of the application to an earlier version.

Microsoft later said that the root cause of the global technology outage had been resolved, but some systems in the Microsoft 365 cloud platform may still experience problems.

Tel Aviv attacked by Iranian drone launched from Yemen — IDF
"Iran supports, funds, and arms its proxies in the region, in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen, as seen last night," Spokesman Daniel Hagari said
Election fraud so rampant in US, 'mannequin' can be elected president — Tucker Carlson
"With enough cheating that could happen," the american journalist said, speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Kazakhstan to supply 1.2 mln tons of oil to Germany via Druzhba in 2025
In 2023 this figure was 993,000 tons
G7's attempts to dictate rules to global majority unacceptable — Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia believes that "the international monetary and financial system should be non-discriminatory, equally accessible and fair," Maria Zakharova said
Russian troops strike Ukrainian military airfield infrastructure over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported
Sakhalin Region to be first in Russia to open skies for civilian drones
Later such a solution will be replicated in all Russian regions
Kiev prepared Putin’s assassination attempt with Western involvement, funding — diplomat
"There are no doubts that such crimes were planned and funded with direct participation of the Anglo-Saxon masters of the Kiev regime," Maria Zakharova noted
Ukrainian athletes to shun Russian counterparts at 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris
"We have reached agreements with the international federations regarding the necessity to greet [athletes] during and after sports competitions," Vadim Gutsayt said
Russian troops gain better positions in Kupyansk area, says military expert
"If we speak about the Svatovo-Kremennaya area, our servicemen have achieved success near Makeyevka and Petrovskoye," Andrey Marochko said
DPR official says Ukrainian forces left positions in northeast of Chasov Yar
Ukrainian forces had heavy losses in the area, according to the source
Biden will not alter his pro-war policy — Orban's letter to European Council President
The incumbent President is making immense efforts to stay in the race
Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in unsuccessful attempt to launch explosive-laden drone
Fellow Ukrainian servicemen "did not even try" to render first medical aid to the wounded, Andrey Marochko said
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
Relations between Russia, Nicaragua at their peak — State Duma speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin met with special envoy of the President of Nicaragua for relations with Russia Laureano Ortega
Musk says Biden won’t be allowed to stay in the race
The businessman didn’t elaborate on who will convince the president to drop out
Two betting services show Harris has higher odds to be presidential nominee than Biden
One of the services gives her the odds of 45%, up from 40% for incumbent President Joe Biden
China stresses need to create conditions for direct Russian-Ukrainian dialogue
According to Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian, "major powers should show positive energy rather than negative influence"
Von der Leyen vows to turn EU into defense union
It is reported that there is a lot Europe can do to support and coordinate efforts to strengthen the defense industrial base, innovation and the Single Market
Biden forgets Pentagon head’s name in BET interview, calls him simply ‘black man’
After Joe Biden was unable to recall Lloyd Austin’s name, he mentioned Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a black woman
Experts say three weapons fired at Trump rally
Forensics expert Robert Maher suggested that "the gunman was about 360 to 393 feet from the podium"
IOC declares Olympic truce
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
Air India plane heading to San Francisco makes emergency landing in Russia
The landing was requested after the triggering of a smoke sensor
IOC publishes list of Russian athletes cleared for 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris
The Paris-2024 Organizing Committee also published a list of 16 Belarusian athletes, who will be participating in the upcoming Olympics
Russian airlines, airports work as normal amid global outage — air transport agency
"Domestic civil aviation companies started introducing Russia’s specialized software in their work several years ago," the agency noted
WSJ reporter Gershkovich sentenced to 16 years in prison on charges of espionage
Evan Gershkovich didn’t plead guilty
FSB reveals Wehrmacht general’s testimony on how Hitler perceived enslaving Russia
The FSB published the testimony by former commandant of the Mogilev fortified area Major General Gottfried von Erdmannsdorff who had surrendered to Soviet troops
One needs to view Ukraine settlement objectively — Foreign Ministry
It is necessary to separate election rhetoric from the statements of acting politicians who are vested with relevant powers, Maria Zakharova noted
Russian strike hits Ukrainian security agency’s command post in Kiev — security official
According to the report, several officers were killed at the command post, while the first deputy SBU chief suffered minor injuries
Ursula von der Leyen re-elected as President of European Commission
Von der Leyen’s candidacy was supported by 401 out of 720 Members of the European Parliament
Infantry fighting vehicles to be protected against strike drones — developer
"The list of activities is extensive, from anti-drone canopies to active protection," the spokesperson of the company said
Trump agrees to run for presidency
"I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America," he said
Press review: Multiple nations eye greater role in SCO and Putin lobbies for digital ruble
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 18th
The Moscow Times, Carnegie Endowment added to list of undesirable organizations
Previously, the Prosecutor General’s Office deemed these organizations undesirable in Russia
Speaker of Georgian parliament says opposition gearing up to reject election outcome
Shalva Papuashvili said the opposition previously also rejected the outcome elections, but did not achieve anything
Russian troops wipe out US-made M109 Paladin artillery gun in Kherson area
According to the report, the Lancet strike wiped out the US-made artillery gun
Over 30 foreign mercenaries killed in Kharkov Region since May — official
The bodies of mercenaries are secretly airlifted by helicopters from Kharkov Airport to western Ukraine on a 24-hour basis
Russia vows to safeguard security amid NATO's naval buildup in Black Sea — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov also pointed out that the presence of non-regional countries in the Black Sea "is quite tightly regulated by the Montreux Convention"
Top Hungarian diplomat accuses Zelensky of pushing NATO toward conflict with Russia
Peter Szijjarto warned that neither Kiev’s accusations nor Brussels’ criticism would have any impact on his country’s actions
Europe started paying €200 bln more after abandoning Russian resources — Lavrov
Europe’s economy is suffering now as "it was forced to assume the main burden of sanctions," Russian Foreign Minister added
Trump says he seeks re-election as US president to save democracy
The Republican candidate vowed to restore peace and harmony across the world if re-elected president
Russia to 'inevitably' lift moratorium on deploying intermediate-range missiles — analyst
According to Vasily Kashin, Russia can equip these missiles with both nuclear warheads and conventional warheads
Russia lowered investments in US Treasuries to $45 mln in May 2024
Long-term Treasuries accounted for $42 mln of Russian investments, while short-term Treasuries stood at $3 mln
West worried about Ukrainian army’s repeated failures, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova pointed out that the Kiev regime "is used to" employing terrorist methods
Hungary’s Orban says keeping peace mission’s next steps under wraps to avoid interference
The Hungarian prime minister also pointed out that the recent assassination attempts against Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and ex-US President Donald Trump were in fact targeting all politicians belonging to the "peace party"
Czech Republic to train up to 4,000 Ukrainian servicemen per year
Ukraine also signed the agreement on cooperation in the security sphere with Slovenia
Ukraine may cease to exist by 2034 — Russian security official
Dmitry Medvedev noted that Ukraine will never join NATO
Press review: Russia eyes response to US weapons in Germany and EU looks to militarize
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 19th
Nigeria recalls its ambassadors from all over the world
Nigeria's United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva are exempted from this total recall in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly
Germany pushes topic of Nord Stream sabotage away in every possible way — ambassador
Sergey Nechaev pointed out that "during this time, not a single official statement has been made that could in any way shed light on the incident"
Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport not affected by global software failures
Earlier, a widespread failure in the Windows operating system affected numerous businesses across the world, including banks, airlines and media outlets
US weapons in Germany to come as response to Russia’s Iskander missiles, top brass claims
The US White House press office announced on July 10 that the United States would begin deploying long-range capabilities in Germany in 2026 with significantly longer range than current land-based fires in Europe
Battlegroup West howitzers destroy Ukrainian drones warehouse, takeoff point
The artillerists helped the infantry to advance and capture more advantageous lines
De-dollarization process underway, cannot be stopped — Lavrov
Issues of reforming the IMF and the WTO are also on the agenda of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Foreign Minister stressed
Biden orders to stage poll on Harris prospects in election race — TV
According to ABC, the US President has become more responsive to calls for withdrawing from the race
Russia's position on Boeing 777 crash in 2014 unchanged — Kremlin
"None of the Russian side’s arguments were taken into account, we did not participate in the investigation," Dmitry Peskov pointed out
Explosion in Tel Aviv caused by aerial target crash — IDF
The Israeli Air Force "increased its air patrols in order to protect Israeli airspace"
Russian Defense Ministry publishes losses of Ukraine’s National Guard
On April 18, the Defense Ministry made public the first lists containing personal data of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action
FACTBOX: What is known about global Windows outage
It is reported that failure in operation of the data storage cloud platform Microsoft Azure resulted in cancellation of at least 130 and delay of over 200 flights of American airlines
Microsoft says root cause of global outage resolved
During the day, there have been reports of outages of Windows-based computer devices from different countries
Alternate aircraft of Air India to arrive in Krasnoyarsk this morning
It is expected at 07:00 a.m. GMT
Russia may deploy nuclear missiles in response to US missile deployment in Germany — MFA
According to Sergey Ryabkov, given the combined capacities of NATO countries, Russia needs to calibrate its response, without feeling any "internal constraint" in terms of what to deploy, where and when
France to form a Ukrainian army brigade in 2024 — TV
The Ukrainian military will practice at training bases in France, where French servicemen are normally trained before departing to missions overseas, France 3 television reports
North Korean leader meets with Russian military delegation
The need for the military cooperation between the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Russia for purposes of supporting mutual security was discussed
US directly involved in Middle East, Ukraine conflicts — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister emphasized that "the current unprecedented outburst of violence in the Middle East is largely a consequence of the well-known US policy in the region"
US Republicans divided over support to Ukraine — prominent member
Donald Trunp "made it clear he'd like to end that war", a former Republican presidential contender Asa Hutchinson has told
Attempt on Trump's life could have ruined possibility of settlement in Ukraine — expert
According to Richard Black, "throughout the campaign, the administration seems to have provided inadequate security for Biden’s presidential opponents"
West may resort to 'blunt deportation' of Ukrainians to battlefront — Russia’s diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, Kiev intends to start recruiting Ukrainians, who have a dual citizenship or residence permits in other countries, while a number of European states are willing to assist Ukraine in this regard
Confrontation with Russia to be new driving force for EU under von der Leyen — envoy
The EU has definitively staked on confrontation with Russia, which in the foreseeable future will pose the main threat to today's eurocracy," Kirill Logvinov said
Orban sees Trump election victory as best hope for Ukraine peace
The Hungarian prime minister also reiterated his key conclusions from trips to Ukraine and Russia, outlined in a letter to European Council President Charles Michel that was published by the Hungarian government on July 18
Russian military hit Ukrainian drone control stations in Zaporozhye Region
Intensity of drones use by the Ukrainian military declined dramatically after strikes, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s commission on sovereignty, patriotic projects and veteran support, said
Woman attempted to commit suicide in Ukraine due to denied draft deferment for husband
The woman was hospitalized
Trump says US fiasco in Afghanistan 'emboldened' Russia to launch special op in Ukraine
The politician said that the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan was "the worst humiliation in the history of" the US
West twists strike at Kiev hospital by Bucha template — Russian envoy to OSCE
Maksim Buyakevich also underscored that, amid the Kiev regime’s targeted attacks on children, Washington and London continue to invest into maintaining the degree of the armed standoff
Russian diplomat says Ursula von der Leyen wants EC to control EU defense industry
"The bid to turn the EU into the EDU (the European Defense Union - TASS) means the European Commission would seize control over the entire European defense industry," Kirill Logvinov noted
Microsoft failure impacts operations of Olympics-2024 organizing committee in Paris
During the day, various countries have been reporting massive outages in the functioning of computer systems, complicating the operations of banks, air carriers, media outlets and companies in other sectors
Biden administration deludes itself by thinking new war not to affect US — Lavrov
Russia's top diplomat pointed out that geopolitics has "buried the once sacred for the West market laws"
Putin discusses security provision at mass events with Security Council members
The Russian president gave the floor to Federal Security Service (FSB) Head Alexander Bortnikov for a report
Ukraine plans to end hostilities, engage in talks with Russia — NYT
According to the report, "Ukraine is pursuing a plan for a negotiated end to the fighting"
Court upholds RusChemAlliance's claim to recover 273 mln euros from Bayerische Landesbank
RusChemAlliance filed a claim against Bayerische Landesbank for 270.5 million euros and 2.64 million euros of interest for delays in the bank guarantee under the contract with Linde
Foreign mercenaries in Kharkov Region not too engaged in fighting — official
The center for recording war crimes of the Kharkov Region Civil-Military Administration has documented more than 50 war crimes by foreign mercenaries, Deputy head of the Kharkov region military-civil administration Yevgeny Lisnyak said
Houthis report striking Tel Aviv with drone overnight
The Houthis used a novel UAV dubbed Jaffo which, according to the rebels, is capable of bypassing air defense systems
Kremlin spokesman sees allegation of Russia being afraid of Trump as election rhetoric
"Political contestants make a lot of statements during US election campaigns, which are directed at the domestic audience," Dmitry Peskov said
Biden could announce this weekend he quits race — report
The president’s fellow party members, close friends and major campaign donors believe Biden will not be able to change public perceptions of his age, deliver congressional majorities or defeat his Republican rival Donald Trump
FSB thwarts terror attack at Yessentuki bus station, detains suspect
After the terror attack, the suspect planned to leave for Syria to join the ranks of the terrorist organization, it said
Trump personally prepared text of final speech for convention participants
The first speech of the ex-US President after the assassination attempt is expected to start at 09:00 p.m. local time [02:00 a.m. GMT]
Press review: Lavrov issues stark warning at UNSC and talks on Ukraine must include Moscow
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 17th
Kremlin says Kiev’s decision to restrict transit of oil from Russia political
"The situation is rather critical for our clients, though it does not depend on us," Dmitry Peskov said
Orban to publish report on his peace mission to Kiev, Moscow, Beijing, Washington
The Prime Minister hopes that his report and his proposals will become a beneficial contribution to any initiatives that the President of the European Council will be able to present to EU leaders at the appropriate time and in an appropriate form
NATO exceeds authority by interfering in Russia-China relations — Foreign Ministry
Lin Jian recalled that relations between Russia and China are based on the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-aggression against third parties
Hungary believes intensity of conflict in Ukraine will soon escalate radically — Orban
"We can assume that tensions will not decrease and the parties will not start searching for a way out of the conflict without significant external involvement," the Hungarian PM said in his address to Brussels
Russia-China friendship undermining West’s world order — European Commission chief
Ursula von der Leyen also pointed out that Russia, North Korea, Iran and some other countries were seeking "to create an alternative international order," allegedly based "on redrawn maps, imperial ideas and spheres of influence"
Russia to wrap up special operation by end of year — Chechen commander
According to Major General Apty Alaudinov, the Kiev regime has already realized that "the war has already been lost"
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Most Russians don’t have negative feelings towards other nationalities, poll indicates
At the same time, Russians also seek a tougher migration policy
Moscow will take tit-for-tat measures if West confiscates Russian assets — MFA
Maria Zakharova noted that the West, which has lost the ability to develop even pseudo-legal grounds for its actions of an aggressive nature, never intended to comply with international law and the norms of its own legislation
American General calls for injecting major dollars into Latin America a la 'Marshall Plan'
According to Laura Richardson, such measures are essential due to the fact that Moscow and Beijing, unlike Washington, finance and help build infrastructure in Latin American countries experiencing economic hardships
Policeman in Paris wounded in knife attack
The documents found on the suspect showed he is a 27-years-old foreigner legally residing in France
2016 World Nomad Games in Kyrgyzstan
Sports include eagle hunting, bone throwing and kok-boru, a Central Asian form of polo in which two teams battle for control of a decapitated goat carcass
Biden’s withdrawal from US presidential race only matter of time — media
According to the report, "senior Democrats are actively planning next steps should Biden decide to leave the ticket"
Nineteen drones destroyed at night — Russian Defense Ministry
They were destroyed over the territory of Belgorod and Kursk Regions, the Republic of Crimea and the Black Sea
F-16's no match for Russian jets in air combat
F-16 is inferior in maneuverability to the latest generation of Russian thrust-vectoring aircraft, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre said
