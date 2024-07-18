Over 20,000 cholera cases recorded in BRICS countries in the first half of the year

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Cholera morbidity is reported annually in the five BRICS countries, with 20,000 cases recorded in the first six months of 2024, head of the national sanitary watchdog Anna Popova said at the international conference "Bio-threats and pathogens. BRICS response".

She also noted that most BRICS countries have vectors of Dengue fever, and cases of the disease are registered almost annually in six BRICS countries.

According to Popova, the Zika virus circulates in Brazil, India, Ethiopia, and South Africa, with a continued risk of infection in other endemic countries.