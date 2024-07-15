US Secret Service steps up security measures for Republican National Convention

WASHINGTON, July 15. /TASS/. The US Secret Service bolstered security measures for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, following an assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump, Director Kim Cheatle said.

"I am confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday’s shooting," she said in a statement. "As the conventions progress, and in accordance with the direction of the president, the Secret Service will continuously adapt our operations as necessary."

Earlier, the National Committee of the US Republican Party said that the party will not cancel or delay its convention, which is scheduled for July 15. It is expected to endorse Trump as the official Republican candidate for president.

The assassination attempt on Trump took place on July 13 at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The bullet grazed the former president's ear, and his life is not in danger. The shooting left one of Trump’s supporters dead. The assailant, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service. The perpetrator’s motives still remain unclear.