US House of Representatives’ committee to hold hearing on Trump’s assassination attempt

WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. The Committee on Oversight and Accountability of the House of Representatives of the US Congress will hold a hearing as part of an investigation into the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on July 22, with Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle invited, according to a letter by chairman of the committee James Comer (Kentucky Republican) posted on the X social media platform (formerly Twitter).

Former "President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt," with at least one bystander dead, the legislator said. "The tremendous bravery of the individual United States Secret Service agents who protected President Trump, eliminated the gunman, and possibly averted more loss of life cannot be overstated," he noted.

"The Committee on Oversight and Accountability has initiated an investigation into today’s assassination attempt on President Trump and requests your voluntary appearance at a full Committee hearing on July 22, 2024," Comer said in a letter addressed to Cheatle. The House of Representatives is currently controlled by Republicans.

The US Secret Service is responsible for protecting top officials of the state, presidential candidates and former American leaders.

There was a shooting at a rally of Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday. The Republican was wounded. According to recent reports, he is safe, the injury was minor - the bullet pierced his right ear. The shooter was killed by members of the US Secret Service.

The Republican National Committee has stressed that its convention in Milwaukee, which was set to open on Monday and was expected to nominate Trump as its presidential candidate in the November election, would not be canceled or postponed. Trump will attend the convention, the committee confirmed.