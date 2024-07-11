Biden accidentally introduces Zelensky as ‘president Putin’

WASHINGTON, July 12. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has mistakenly introduced Vladimir Zelensky as ‘President Putin’ during the NATO summit in Washington.

"Now I want to hand it over to the President of Ukraine, who has as much courage as he has determination, ladies and gentlemen, President Putin," Biden said.

Later, he corrected himself, saying: "President Putin? He's going to beat President Putin. President Zelensky. I'm so focused on beating Putin, we've got to worry about it."

Biden was speaking at event in Washington, on the occasion of signing a declaration in which around 20 nations pledged their support to Ukraine.