WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. NATO countries have against accused Russia of "aggressive hybrid actions" and agreed measures to counter these "threats," according to the final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington.

The document claims that Russia has "intensified its aggressive hybrid actions against Allies, including through proxies, in a campaign across the Euro-Atlantic area." "These include sabotage, acts of violence, provocations at Allied borders, instrumentalisation of irregular migration, malicious cyber activities, electronic interference, disinformation campaigns and malign political influence, as well as economic coercion," the declarations says. "We have decided on further measures to counter Russian hybrid threats <…> and will continue to coordinate closely."

Earlier, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov slammed allegations that Russia is practicing sabotage attacks as "Russophobic hysteria.".