Security at US military bases in Europe stepped up because of Russia — CNN

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. US military bases across Europe have been placed on a heightened state of alert over fears of sabotage acts that may allegedly be committed by Russian-backed actors, CNN reported citing sources.

In late June, it was reported that US bases in Europe were put on heightened state of alert amid a terrorist threat. The United States European Command confirmed to TASS that additional measures were being taken to ensure the safety of US troops in Europe, but gave no further details.

According to CNN sources, the US service allegedly received intelligence suggesting that people affiliated with Russia viewed US military bases in Europe as an option for a possible attack.