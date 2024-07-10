Indian premier’s visit to Moscow shows that attempts to isolate Russia futile — CNN

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia shows that West’s sanctions and attempts to isolate Moscow have been unsuccessful, CNN reported.

According to the report the visit is a sign that the West’s sanctions and attempts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin "are having limited effect."

Deepening nuclear cooperation with plans to build six more nuclear power units in India with Russian technologies "will only bind the two nations for decades to come," the report says.

The Indian leader visited Russia on a two-day visit between July 8 and 9. He held extensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. On Monday, Putin received Modi at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow. On Tuesday, the two delegations held official negotiations. Also, the two leaders visited the VDNKh exhibition center to see Russia’s advancements in nuclear technology.