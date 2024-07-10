Brazil supports Bolivia’s BRICS aspirations — president

BUENOS AIRES, July 10. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said he was in favor of granting BRICS membership to Bolivia and other regional countries.

"The issue of the group’s further enlargement will be discussed during a summit in Kazan in October. Brazil has been very positive about the accession of Bolivia and other countries of our region," he told reporters after meeting with his Bolivian counterpart Luis Arce in La Paz.

Bolivia announced its aspirations to join BRICS in June 2023.