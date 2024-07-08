Hungary expects peace plan on Ukraine to be developed together with opposing parties

BUDAPEST, July 8. TASS/. Budapest believes that a specific peace plan for Ukraine can only be developed together with the parties to the conflict, Gergely Gulyas, chief of the Hungarian premier’s office, said at a briefing.

Speaking about Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s trips to Kiev, Moscow and Beijing, he said: "Hungary would like to maintain contact with any nation willing to contribute to peace." "As our country is holding the presidency of the Council of the European Union, it is seeking to talk with all political leaders. Hungary is well aware of its capacities; we don’t have a specific peace plan and we are confident that it can only be developed together with the parties to the conflict," Gulyas emphasized.

"We are also convinced that dialogue requires a ceasefire because it’s unrealistic to maintain effective dialogue and peace talks while the opposing sides continue destroying each other on the battlefield," the Hungarian official added.