South Korean president doomed his country, Kim Jong Un’s sister says

Kim Yo Jong stated that the intra-Korean relations are currently at the worst point ever

TOKYO, July 8. /TASS/. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol doomed his country, Kim Yo Jong, Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) of North Korea and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in her statement for the press, published by KCNA.

"Everyone will have to admit the fact that the so-called president, elected by the people, has doomed the Republic of Korea," Kim Yo Jong said, as she sharply criticized South Korea for the resumption of military exercises and resumption of firing training at military grounds near the North Korean border. "I state it decisively, that the enemy’s playing with fire, blatantly undertaken at the gates of our states, is an obvious provocation, aimed at escalating the situation, which cannot be justified," she said.

She explained the increased intensity of South Korean military activities by the internal political situation in Seoul.

"Yoon Suk Yeol and his gang, who are currently in the worst political crisis, try to find an ‘emergency exit’ in an escalation," she said, pointing out that the petition demanding an impeachment of the South Korean president has already accumulated over one million signatures.

She stated that the intra-Korean relations are currently at the worst point ever, and promised that the North Korean Armed Forces "will immediately commence their mission" in a case if North Korean sovereignty is violated.

Tags
North KoreaSouth KoreaKim Jong Un
Hungary’s Orban announces his arrival in China to continue his ‘peace mission’
Prime Minister posted a photo from the airport
Read more
Leftist New Popular Front leading at France’s parliamentary elections
The television channel notes that neither of the political blocs has managed to win an absolute majority of 289 seats in the lower house of parliament, which is needed to form a government of its own
Read more
London to increase spending on defense, support for NATO, Ukraine — defense secretary
Government now is totally committed to 2.5% of Defense spending, to NATO, to the nuclear deterrent and to support for Ukraine
Read more
Pentagon to release new data on Sentinel missile development next week
The Reuters news agency said that the development program became almost $65 bln more expensive
Read more
Four Ukrainian soldiers cross Dnieper on makeshift raft to surrender to Russia
According to Saldo, it was the right choice, since this is a bad idea "to die for the puppet regime and its overseas patrons."
Read more
Multipolar world becomes reality, Putin says
The Russian president noted that "an increasing number of countries are calling for a fairer world order and express determination to defend their legitimate rights and traditional values; new centers of power and economic development are emerging and growing stronger"
Read more
US uses sanctions and dollar as weapon for political goals — Russian Ambassador to China
Igor Morgulov stressed that Western countries neglect the basic principles of the market economy, free trade and the inviolability of private property
Read more
Russia to respond to attacks on its regions with use of Western weapons — Lavrov
The United States and NATO keep on saying that they are not at war with Russia, Lavrov said
Read more
Macron opts not to address nation on July 7 after parliament elections — media
According the newspaper, the president "would like to wait for more exact data on the distribution of mandates in the new parliament to make necessary decisions."
Read more
Gas supply by Gazprom for Europe through Ukraine totals 42.1 mcm via Sudzha
The request for pumping through Sokhranovka had been rejected by the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russia's Kalashnikov arms producer to build 20-tonne reconnaissance and attack robot
The concern Kalashnikov also has plans for building drones and exporting gunboats
Read more
French PM Attal says will tender his resignation on Monday morning
At the same time, he said that he would be ready to continue as prime minister as long as necessary
Read more
Iran looking at joining agreement on civil aviation — IAC
According to Strochevoy, the IAC plans t expand its activities, despite the political problems
Read more
Putin unlikely to congratulate Starmer on election win — Kremlin
Keir Starmer took over as head of cabinet following the parliamentary elections held on July 4
Read more
Smoke reported in engine of plane landed in St. Petersburg, no injuries caused
Passangers were disembarked
Read more
World sport degrading in absence of Russian athletes — Russian diplomat
The 2024 Summer Olympic Games will be hosted by the French capital of Paris between July 26 and August 11
Read more
Medvedev urges to turn life in West into 'permanent nightmare' in response to sanctions
"We should try every day to do as much damage as possible to those countries that have imposed these restrictions on our country and all our citizens," the senior Russian official stressed
Read more
Erdogan says Putin is considering a meeting on Syria in Turkey
Turkish President expressed hope that thanks to this Turkish-Syrian relations will be on the same level as in the past
Read more
Three coalitions to challenge leadership in second tour of parliament elections
Voting has already started in overseas departments of France
Read more
Three Syrian soldiers wounded as terrorists’ drone drops explosive device
According to Popov, eight violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the US-led coalition unmanned aerial vehicles were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours
Read more
State of emergency introduced in village in Voronezh region due to UAV attack — governor
Alexander Gusev added that the residents of the village are being evacuated due to the detonation of explosive objects after an attack by Ukrainian drones
Read more
Putin to meet with Indian Prime Minister Modi in Moscow
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov spoke about the anticipation of this "important, full-format visit"
Read more
US defense weapons plant rocked by explosion, casualties reported — AP
According to the news agency, the plant manufactures 105mm to 155mm artillery shells
Read more
Ukraine’s barbaric acts against Russia don’t remain without response, says diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "the rabid clique in Kiev is apparently driven by a totally different logic of warfare, but they will get what they deserve"
Read more
Forty Ukrainian drones attacked Belgorod region over past 24 hours — governor
In the Prokhorovsky district, the Ukrainian armed forces launched two UAVs in the village of Prokhorovka and the village of Beregovoye-Pervoye
Read more
Russia in talks with partners on joint production of Su-57 fifth-generation fighter
The Su-57 AI system assumes some of the pilot’s functions, including piloting and preparations for the use of weapons
Read more
Russia urges to end Ukraine conflict, not to put it on hold — Putin
According to the Russian leader, "this should not be merely a truce or a temporary ceasefire, nor some kind of pause that the Kiev regime could use to recover losses, regroup and get rearmed"
Read more
Israel hits Hamas weapons manufacturing facility in school territory in Gaza
Simultaneously, the IDF struck a Hamas weapons manufacturing facility embedded by the terrorist organization in the area of the school
Read more
Some 400 US citizens killed in hostilities in Ukraine — former Pentagon official
"We know that at least 400 Americans have died whether they are contractors or in uniform. Our administration won't say this," he said
Read more
Press review: SCO summit ushers in new deals and zooming in on Russia-India ties
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, July 5th
Read more
Russia to take into account only concrete actions by Ukrainian leaders — Lavrov
We will look at concrete actions and judge by them, Lavrov said
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Warehouse caught fire in Voronezh Region after drone attack
According to preliminary data, nobody was injured
Read more
New Russian combat equipment in 2024
Read more
SCO member countries see risks linked with use of US dollars — Russian deputy PM
Nearly all of the speakers noted the necessity of increasing the share of national currencies in mutual settlements, Alexey Overchuk said
Read more
Gaza ceasefire deal to make it possible for Israel to release its hostages — PM
The Israeli prime minister insists that "there will be no smuggling of weapons to Hamas from Egypt to the Gaza border"
Read more
Russian forces liberate Sokol village in DPR
According to the military agency, units from Battlegroup Center liberated the village and improved their tactical position
Read more
20 Russian children returned to Russia from Syria
Upon their arrival the children underwent a medical checkup at one of the Moscow centers
Read more
Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential race — electoral body
Voter turnout reached 49.8%, the election official said
Read more
Nigeria’s President Tinubu reelected ECOWAS chairman
Bola Tinubu reelected for one more year amid the current situation within the community
Read more
National Rally leading parliamentary election in France, unlikely to win absolute majority
According to the television channel’s forecast, Marine Le pen and Jordan Bardells’s party may count on from 210 to 228 seats in the 577-seat legislature
Read more
Hungarian PM presumably on his way to China — news portal
According to the news portal, now the Hungarian prime minister is heading to Beijing, where he is expected to arrive "at dawn on Monday."
Read more
Large group of Democratic donors call on Biden to end his reelection bid — WP
The authors of the letter said that a potential second term of the former president, Republican Donald Trump, posed "profound risks" to America
Read more
Orban says Putin more than 100% rational person
According to Orban, Russian president is a coolheaded, "very cautious" and punctual politician
Read more
Iskander crew strike destroys two launchers of Patriot air defense system near Odessa
A Giraffe radar was also destroyed as the result of the strike
Read more
Ex-French President Hollande opposes public announcement of support measures for Ukraine
"Talk less and act better," Francois Hollande said
Read more
BRICS has potential to create new, more fair world order — South African leader
Cyril Ramaposa notes that BRICS unites about 40% of the world's population
Read more
US is plotting another pandemic — Russian Defense Ministry
"We do not rule out the United States may use so-called defensive technologies for offensive purposes, as well as for global governance by creating crisis situations of biological nature," lieutenant general Igor Kirillov stressed
Read more
Russian forces using drones to destroy Ukrainian army’s logistics — Ukrainian soldier
Russian troops destroy dozens of Ukrainian transport vehicles every day
Read more
Moscow grateful to Abuja for Nigeria’s understanding about situation in Ukraine — Lavrov
The foreign minister also noted that during his talks with Nigeria’s top diplomat, he discussed the situation in the Middle East
Read more
Russian aviation delivered 50 strikes against Ukrainian army
The enemy lost up to 415 servicemen, spokesman of the Russian Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk said
Read more
Liberation of Chigari near Gorlovka in DPR to help reduce intensity of Ukraine’s attacks
The Russian defense ministry said earlier that Russian forces had liberated Chigari in the DPR
Read more
Improvement of Russia’s positions to push West to talks on Ukraine — UN envoy
Vasily Nebenzya does not believe that the potential election of Donald Trump as the next US president will cardinally change the American policy in this area
Read more
Gas distributor on fire in Crimea
Thirty-four people and eleven vehicles are engaged in fire extinguishing
Read more
Chechnya’s Kadyrov meets with Ingushetia’s Kalimatov
Mahmud-Ali Kalimatov said the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere
Read more
Former Polish Foreign Minister Sikorski thanks US for damaging Nord Stream
According to Radoslav Sikorsky, it limits Russia's room for maneuver
Read more
Russia becomes largest economy in Europe, 'being right in hot pursuit of Japan' — aide
Maxim Oreshkin stressed that the gradual loss of all these elements leads to long-term stagnation of the European economy
Read more
Russian combat aircraft destroying military targets over Black Sea — governor
Mikhail Razvozhayev urged city residents and guests to remain calm, observe security measures and stay in temporary shelters or safe places
Read more
US-made Patriot systems failed even to protect themselves — Russian general
In the course of the special military operation, Russian air defense systems confirmed their potential to repel strikes by all types of enemy air attack capabilities, Andrey Semyonov said
Read more
UK government shift to have no bearing on dialogue with Moscow — senior official
Lord Richard Balfe also emphasized that the West will have to "come to terms with the reality," admitting that Crimea and Donbass are now Russian constituencies
Read more
Biden says is able to counter Putin, contain China
US President also said that he is the only persone, who can hold the North Atlantic Alliance together
Read more
Russian forces slowly advance in all areas of special operation — senior officer
Major General Apty Alaudinov said Akhmat units had spent about a month in the Kharkov area
Read more
Bulgaria to propose Russia-Ukraine peace talks at NATO summit — PM
Dimitar Glavchev doubted that Bulgaria could expect a mediator’s status as both sides should be willing to accept this
Read more
Two Ukrainian drones shot down over Voronezh Region — defense ministry
The Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed over the Voronezh Region
Read more
Ukrainian missiles shot down over Melitopol, with falling fragments causing fires
Clouds of smoke are seen in the places of explosions in Melitopol
Read more
Unaware of decline of its military industry US gets trapped in Ukraine — French historian
Emmanuel Todd believes that "one of Washington's goals is to prevent a rapprochement between Russia and Germany"
Read more
Paris to continue arming Ukraine, parliamentary elections to change nothing — politician
According to the French politician, the French authorities’ rhetoric concerning Russia is unlikely to change
Read more
Program of Modi’s visit to Russia to be extensive — Kremlin
Modi will travel to Russia on an official visit on July 8-9
Read more
Ukrainian S-300 missile launcher wiped out with Russia’s Iskander missile system
Motor vehicles and artillery personnel were also wiped out
Read more
Hamas confirms death of Gaza’s deputy labor minister in Israeli strike
According to Hamas, al-Ghussein was killed in an Israeli raid on the city of Gaza
Read more
Orban says Putin rules ‘real empire’
Orban said that talking with the Russian president was "special"
Read more
West is not wrong paying great attention to Modi’s upcoming visit to Russia — Kremlin
"They are jealous - that means they are closely monitoring it," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia uncertain if Ukraine would reciprocate with ceasefire — Putin
The Russian president said that Moscow ultimately "faced deception again as all agreements [involving the troops withdrawal], which had been reached in Istanbul, were thrown in the trash"
Read more
Slovakia’s PM says would have joined Orban on Moscow visit — AFP
Robert Fico addressed the nation for the first time after the May 15 attack
Read more
Erdogan says Putin looking at holding meeting on Syria in Turkey
The Turkish leader said on Friday that he is looking at inviting the Russian and Syrian presidents to Turkey to discuss the potential normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus and the settlement of the situation in Syria in general
Read more
Russia, Iran finalize integration of national payment systems — Iran’s Central Bank head
Bank cards of Iran’s Shetab system can be used as Amber smart cards in all ATMs across Russia
Read more
French police use tear gas during left rally in downtown Paris
The radicals started throwing stones and bottles at the police
Read more
US Democrats view Kamala Harris as only possible replacement for Biden — WSJ
There will be some discontent, because Kamala Harris also lags behind Donald Trump in polls
Read more
Aeroflot stabilizes Sheremetyevo flight schedule
The departure time was changed for 172 flights out of 263 flights scheduled for July 6
Read more
Putin, Orban discuss Ukraine, resumption of broad dialogue
Russia and Hungary continue to cooperate based on the principles of pragmatism and mutual benefit in a number of areas, primarily in the energy sector
Read more
Russian Northern Fleet to restore unique crane to recover sunken WWII transporter
Recovering the sunken equipment is one of the most complex operations which the Northern Fleet rescuers have ever undertaken
Read more
Ukrainian drones attack several settlements in Belgorod Region
An FPV drone detonated in the territory of a farm
Read more
Parliamentary elections in France ‘do not very much resemble democracy’ — Lavrov
"When some candidates can withdraw their candidacies - they are talked into it to clear the way for the victory of, as they say, conservatives or populists. This is not very reminiscent of democracy," the minister stressed
Read more
As US allows hitting Russian regions, Ukraine goes on mass killing of civilians — diplomat
Rodion Miroshnik mentioned how a shell fell on a section of an apartment building, completely destroying it, in the Belgorod Region and how a long-range ATACMS missile hit a crowded beach in Sevastopol on June 23 in a terrorist attack
Read more
Akkuyu NPP construction continues in Turkey despite US sanctions — Rosatom CEO
The system of mutual settlements is at risk
Read more
Russian Armed Forces start using new Irbis radar — defense ministry
It is carrying reconnaissance up to 150-odd kilometer depth
Read more
Joint Armenian-US Eagle Partner drills to be held in Armenia July 15-24
The exercise will focus on stabilization tasks between conflicting parties during a peacekeeping mission
Read more
Russia’s nuclear doctrine may become more specific over time — senior diplomat
Sergey Ryabkov noted that Russia’s approach to the issue may change if its adversaries continue the escalation
Read more
Lavrov calls election campaign in United States ‘a pitiful sight’
"And if the system of so-called American democracy produces such results or such a course of the election campaign, everyone could draw their own conclusions about how it’s all orchestrated, how it’s arranged," Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Press review: Putin takes meetings with world leaders and Biden donors run for the hills
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 4th
Read more
Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 13,525 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past week, according to the Defense Ministry’s latest data
Read more
Tankman who hijacked Ukrainian tank gets Russian citizenship
Maxim Likhachev described it as a "long-awaited document"
Read more
Euro 2024 semifinalists known
The Netherlands will play with England, Spain with France
Read more
US mass media pretended not knowing about Kiev’s abuse in Donbass
Official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that "all the facts were furnished by the Russian side"
Read more
Orban says his visit to Moscow aimed to find path toward peace in Ukraine
The Hungarian Prime Minister highlighted he was the first Western leader to visit Moscow since April 2022
Read more
Georgia’s Defense Ministry regrets its joint exercise with US postponed indefinitely
The document emphasizes that the Georgian-US exercises are beneficial for both countries
Read more
Battlegroup North repels five enemy attacks in Kharkov region — Defense Ministry
The enemy lost up to 175 military personnel, a Kozak and a US-made HUMVEE armored fighting vehicles, as well as three cars
Read more
Reformist Pezeshkian leads in Iran’s presidential run-off — Reuters
The country’s Election Office will publish the outcome of the run-off presidential vote in the next few hours
Read more
France’s ex-President Hollande elected to lower house of parliament
Hollande, 69, scored 43% of votes in the second round of voting in the Tulle commune in the central French department of Correze
Read more