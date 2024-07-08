South Korean president doomed his country, Kim Jong Un’s sister says

TOKYO, July 8. /TASS/. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol doomed his country, Kim Yo Jong, Deputy Department Director of the Publicity and Information Department of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) of North Korea and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said in her statement for the press, published by KCNA.

"Everyone will have to admit the fact that the so-called president, elected by the people, has doomed the Republic of Korea," Kim Yo Jong said, as she sharply criticized South Korea for the resumption of military exercises and resumption of firing training at military grounds near the North Korean border. "I state it decisively, that the enemy’s playing with fire, blatantly undertaken at the gates of our states, is an obvious provocation, aimed at escalating the situation, which cannot be justified," she said.

She explained the increased intensity of South Korean military activities by the internal political situation in Seoul.

"Yoon Suk Yeol and his gang, who are currently in the worst political crisis, try to find an ‘emergency exit’ in an escalation," she said, pointing out that the petition demanding an impeachment of the South Korean president has already accumulated over one million signatures.

She stated that the intra-Korean relations are currently at the worst point ever, and promised that the North Korean Armed Forces "will immediately commence their mission" in a case if North Korean sovereignty is violated.