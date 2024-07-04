SCO states to continue coordinating steps on combating drugs at UN platform — declaration

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will continue to coordinate its actions on combating drug trafficking at UN platforms, says the Astana declaration of the SCO Heads of State Council.

"The member states will continue to coordinate their positions on drug-related issues in relevant UN bodies and other international organizations and structures," says the document, published by the Kremlin press office. In this context, the SCO states "welcome another special event of the SCO and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in Vienna on March 20, 2024."

The member states "underscored the importance of the implementation of international conventions on drug control and the corresponding SCO legal documents" and "decided to establish cooperation between the SCO Secretariat and the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for combating the illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their precursors (CARICC) via signing a corresponding memorandum."