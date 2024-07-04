SCO members confirm adherence to peaceful settlement of disputes between states

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have confirmed adherence to peaceful settlement of disputes between states, according to the Astana Declaration of the SCO Council of Heads of State signed in the Kazakh capital.

"[Member states] stress that principles of mutual respect for sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity of states, equality, mutual gain, noninterference in domestic affairs, nonuse of force or force threat lie at the core of sustainable development of international relations. They confirm adherence to peaceful settlement of disputes and disagreements between states through dialogue and consultations," according to the document released on the Kremlin’s website.

Moreover, leaders of SCO nations favored "respect for people’s right for independent and democratic choice of their political and socio-economic development paths."