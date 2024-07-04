SCO countries brand sanctions as an obstacle to global development — declaration

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries have slammed unilateral sanctions and trade restrictions, noting their negative impact on third countries and the international economy, according to the Astana Declaration of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

In the document the SCO countries oppose protectionist actions, unilateral sanctions and trade restrictions that undermine the multilateral trading system and impede global sustainable development.

The SCO member states stressed that the unilateral application of sanctions is incompatible with the principles of international law and has a negative impact on third countries and international economic relations.

The leaders of the member countries of the association advocated for further improvement and reform of the architecture of global economic governance and for strengthening an open, fair and non-discriminatory trading system that promotes the development of an open world economy, ensuring fair access to markets, special and differential treatment for developing countries.