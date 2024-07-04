Tokyo refrains from commenting on meeting of Russian, Chinese leaders

TOKYO, July 4. /TASS/. The Japanese government will refrain from commenting on the latest meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but will follow the development of Russian-Chinese relations closely, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said.

"We are aware of the top-level Russian-Chinese meeting that took place in Kazakhstan. But I would like to refrain from commenting on negotiations of third countries," he said, when asked by a reporter to comment on the talks.

At the same time, Hayashi emphasized that Japan will keep an eye on how the Russian-Chinese relations develop.

Putin and Xi Jinping met in Astana on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the talks proceeded well, and the two leaders demonstrated mutual understanding.