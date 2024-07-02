Military helicopter crashes in Georgia, pilot killed — media

TBILISI, July 2. /TASS/. A military helicopter has crashed in the Bolnisi municipality of the Georgian region of Kvemo-Kartli, resulting in the death of the pilot, the Info Rustavi website reported.

The information about the deceased was confirmed by Zurab Shainidze, a representative of the Municipality of Disveli village, near which the helicopter crashed.

According to the Interpressnews agency, the Georgian Interior Ministry is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The Georgian Defense Ministry said that a detailed inspection will be carried out to establish the reasons for the accident. The ministry expressed condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.