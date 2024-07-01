MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The current Ukrainian government is absolutely corrupt, is destroying the country and sending citizens to die to serve its own selfish interests, says Viktor Medvedchuk, former leader of the "Opposition Platform - For Life" party banned in Ukraine, who now heads the "Another Ukraine" movement.

In his column on the Smotrim.ru media platform, Medvedchuk called Vladimir Zelensky the worst president in recent Ukrainian history. According to the politician, the Ukrainian people have no illusions that Zelensky is only out for himself, making money off the suffering of his fellow citizens who are being caught like stray dogs and thrown into battle. All the while, corrupt officials continue to line their own pockets.

"Thuggish Ukrainian nationalists, who are now being looked at as heroes," are also reaping benefits. They aren’t going to war but talk on TV, forming anti-retreat units and assisting the military in catching recruits. "Common Ukrainians are supposed to die so that they can stay out of harm’s way," Medvedchuk writes.

External players supporting this system are benefiting as well, he says. "Today, large amounts of outdated weapons are being sold to Ukraine, which have risen in price on global markets. Today, NATO is expanding and rearming itself, taking advantage of Ukrainians spilling their blood. This is the corrupt scheme that is keeping Zelensky and his pack of corrupt officials in place," he noted. Notably, it’s "not being done for nothing, but as a loan that will have to be repaid."

Medvedchuk believes Ukrainians are now facing a choice: either defend a corrupt and treasonous government that is killing its own people, or saying enough is enough, and taking a stand against murderers and criminals who are exploiting patriotic sentiment for personal gains. "This life-or-death decision for the Ukrainian people will cause them to seek Russia’s protection very soon, the way it has happened many times before," he concluded.