Biden’s team thwarts calls for his replacement after debate failure — Washington Post

WASHINGTON, July 1. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden’s assistants seek to thwart the calls for Biden’s removal from the presidential race from fellow party members after his failure at the recent televised debates with ex-President Donald Trump, The Washington Post reported.

According to the report, Biden’s campaign made private calls to campaign donors and Democratic lawmakers trying to convince them to keep supporting Biden’s candidacy.

During the emergency video conference meeting of the management of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), which took place on Saturday, its leaders sought to convey the need for further support to Biden to fellow party members.

"We have to have his back," DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said, according to the newspapers. Meanwhile, the participants of the meeting were not allowed to express their concerns over the recent debates.

The first televised debates before current and former presidents took place in Atlanta on Thursday. Biden and Trump were prohibited from having speech points during the debates. According to a CNN express poll, two thirds of the viewers said that Trump won the debate.

Previously, The Wall Street Journal reported that a panic sparked among the US Congressional Democrats over what they consider Biden’s unsuccessful performance at the debates. Some Dems hope to find a new candidate for the upcoming elections.

The presidential elections in the United States will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates’ votes to be nominated as the Republican presidential candidate. Biden, who runs for re-election, has secured enough Democratic votes. Their candidacies will be officially approved by their parties later this summer.