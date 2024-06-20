Vietnam supports indivisible security architecture in Asia-Pacific region

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. Vietnam supports an equal, indivisible security and cooperation architecture in the Asia-Pacific region with a central role for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnamese President To Lam said after negotiations with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We also support an equal, indivisible security and cooperation architecture in the Asia-Pacific region with a central role for ASEAN, which should be based on international law," he said.

To Lam added that Vietnam will promote integration within the framework of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), the G20, the Eurasian Economic Union, and the dialogue between the Russian Federation and ASEAN member countries.

ASEAN was founded in 1967 and currently unites ten states, including Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.