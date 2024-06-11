Lebanese PM calls on world community to condemn Israel’s aggressive policy

BEIRUT, Jun 11. /TASS/. Lebanese Prime Minister Majib Mikati has called on the international community to condemn Israel’s aggressive policy, which threatens stability in the Middle East.

"We call on world countries to interfere to stop what is going on in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon," he said at an international high-level conference on humanitarian support for Gaza. "Our farming land has turned into a scorched soil by phosphorous munitions used by Israeli troops. Colossal damage has been done to farming, animal breeding, healthcare and education. Many residential houses have been ruined."

He welcomed the UN Security Council Resolution 2735 of June 10 that calls for an immediate ceasefire. "I wish it were the first step toward stability and much-desired peace," he stressed.

He also said that his country is ready to offer assistance to the wounded, especially children, in the Gaza Strip. "We will cooperate with the Palestinian administration to help evacuate the wounded for medical treatment in Lebanon with their subsequent return home," Mikati added.

The conference was organized at the initiative of King Abdullah II of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.