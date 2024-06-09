Top Turkish diplomat to visit Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod on June 10-11 — ministry

ANKARA, June 9. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Moscow and attend a BRICS+ ministerial meeting in Nizhny Novgorod on June 10 and 11, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

"Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Russia on June 10-11, 2024. The minister will hold a number of bilateral meetings in Moscow and will take part in a BRICS+ session due to be held on the sidelines of the meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod on June 11," it said.

While on a visit to China on June 4, Fidan said that he planned to take part in the BRICS ministerial meeting in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod. "Being a member of the Customs Union with the EU, Turkey continues to look for new opportunities for cooperation in various formats, such as BRICS," he said back then.

Earlier, Russian foreign ministry’s ambassador at large and Russia’s sous-sherpa in BRICS, Pavel Knyazev, said that Russia expects representatives from 20-25 countries to attend the BRICS ministerial meeting. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in the BRICS summit in 2018. Russian President Vladimir Putin said back then that Ankara could join the association in 2022. However, Turkey has not yet applied for membership.