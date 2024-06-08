Zimbabwean president says Africa can feel Russia’s return

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. African countries feel that Russia is returning to the continent and respect the policy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Zimbabwean leader Emmerson Mnangagwa said in an interview with TASS.

When asked whether Africa feels the return of Russia, the Zimbabwean president said, "Yes. I think it is felt by many countries, particularly with regard to Vladimir Putin's policies. We in Zimbabwe are very happy and in solidarity with President Putin's foreign policy."

He also said the Russian leader "has no intention to dominate any countries - small, big, developed or less developed."

"He respects them all equally, and for this we love him," Mnangagwa said in the interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

