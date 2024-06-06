President of Zimbabwe thanks Putin for an opportunity to meet

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa extended his gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin for an opportunity to meet.

"On behalf of the people of Zimbabwe and in my personal capacity, I would like to express my deep gratitude for the opportunity to receive me," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The Republic of Zimbabwe is poised to develop comprehensive cooperation with Russia," he continued. "The Republic of Zimbabwe is convinced that it can achieve great success in cooperation with Russia.".