Three people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza Strip — WAFA

DUBAI, June 4. /TASS/. At least three people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian agency WAFA reported.

According to the news agency, at least three Palestinians were killed and five more were wounded during an Israeli air strike on the Bureij refugee camp, located in the central part of the enclave. The injured and the bodies of the dead were taken to Al-Aqsa Hospital.

WAFA also notes that during the raid, Israeli planes destroyed four residential apartment buildings and partially destroyed two more.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched its ground operation in the enclave. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.