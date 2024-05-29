Georgia to start registering foreign-sponsored NGOs in September

TBILISI, May 30. /TASS/. Georgian non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that receive more than 20% of their financing from abroad will be registered in a special database starting from September in line with the new law on foreign agents, Georgian parliament speaker Shalva Papuashvili said in an interview to Imedi TV.

"After the law [on foreign agents] is published, an online portal will have to be created to register such organizations. Online registration forms will also have to be designed. Approximately in September, organizations will have to apply for registration," Papuashvili said.

On May 14, the Georgian Parliament passed the law On the Transparency of Foreign Influence in the third reading, thus drawing sharp criticism from the European Union coupled with threats to suspend the country’s EU integration. US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O’Brien said that the United States would impose sanctions on the Georgian government, if democracy was undermined in Georgia. President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed the law on May 18. The parliament overrode the presidential veto on May.

The new regulations are applicable only to media outlets and legal entities, who receive 20% or more of their financing from abroad. Such organizations will be obliged to inform the Justice Ministry about their incomes and expenditures in January every year. If not, they will be fined 25,000 Georgian lari (around $9,000). Every next month will be punished with a fine of 20,000 lari (around $7,200).