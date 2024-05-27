BRICS helping build fairer global system — Palestinian envoy to Russia

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. BRICS countries are building a truly new world, Palestinian Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal said on the sidelines of the BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum (IFE Forum BRICS 2024).

Nofal praised the forum's organization. "BRICS is the first step towards a new world. We are confident about the future," the diplomat said. "We believe that any [new] international system is better than what we have now," he added.

The ambassador emphasized that the new system will not be built on the "together with Palestine - against Israel" principle. "We want it to be fair," he noted. According to the ambassador, building such a system will benefit the Russian and Palestinian peoples. "We are confident in the future as well as in BRICS. This is the first step toward a new international order," Nofal said.

The BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum is underway on May 27-28. More than 10 countries' representatives will discuss the creation of independent financial instruments within the association as well as business development amid global transformation.

The event is organized by the Public Diplomacy Association "International Organization For Cooperation And Trade," "The International Global Monitoring Aerospace System" (IGMASS), the "Let's Do Good" platform, and the Unscripted investment club.

