Italian PM says NATO chief should be more cautious

ROME, May 26. /TASS/. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called on NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to be more cautious following his statements that Ukraine should be allowed to use western weapons against military facilities in Russia.

"I don’t know why Stoltenberg said this. He should be more cautious. I agree that NATO should have a tougher position. But there are many controversial statements. Suffice it to recall [French President Emmanuel] Macron’s statements (on sending NATO troops to Ukraine - TASS). My advice is to be more cautious," she said in an interview with the RAI-3 television channel.

Stoltenberg said in an interview with The Economist earlier that NATO allies should look at allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to strike military targets located in the internationally-recognized Russian territory.